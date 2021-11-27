Insight Folios Inc Has $281,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Amundi bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $449,404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after buying an additional 769,762 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19,774.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 691,313 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,671,000 after buying an additional 555,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,575,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,512,000 after buying an additional 543,004 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.29.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.62. 1,366,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,503. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $241.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

