Insight Folios Inc Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,889 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 2.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,229,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.