Insight Folios Inc Invests $390,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 12.4% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Accenture by 11.4% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,589,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $8.77 on Friday, hitting $353.60. 2,649,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,266. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $348.43 and its 200 day moving average is $322.61. The company has a market capitalization of $223.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $374.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.