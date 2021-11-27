Insight Folios Inc Sells 30,454 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Insight Folios Inc lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 84.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,707 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 30,454 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $141,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $687,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $181,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,398 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,482 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $4.97 on Friday, hitting $175.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,835,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,169,259. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.19 and a 200 day moving average of $141.60. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $188.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

