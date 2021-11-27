Insight Folios Inc Takes $451,000 Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 39,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 18.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $653,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $554,363.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,304. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HAS shares. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $98.75. 606,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,681. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.05 and a 12 month high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

