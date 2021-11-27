Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Insteel Industries worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after acquiring an additional 18,817 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $135,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $44.62 on Friday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average of $37.42. The company has a market cap of $865.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $171.26 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 3.53%.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

