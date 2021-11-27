Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $307.27 Average PT from Analysts

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $307.27.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ PODD traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $295.39. 178,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,854. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -656.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $218.28 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 80.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 204.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

