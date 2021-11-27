InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Peel Hunt upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $62.76 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

