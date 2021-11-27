InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Peel Hunt upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.
Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $62.76 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.18.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
