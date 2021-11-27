Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC downgraded Interfor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interfor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFSPF opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. Interfor has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.65.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

