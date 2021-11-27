International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $727.89

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 727.89 ($9.51) and traded as high as GBX 740 ($9.67). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 740 ($9.67), with a volume of 73,439 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of International Biotechnology Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 732.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 727.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £305.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57.

In other news, insider Patrick Magee acquired 4,000 shares of International Biotechnology Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 735 ($9.60) per share, for a total transaction of £29,400 ($38,411.29).

About International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT)

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

