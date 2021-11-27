International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $144.57 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.94 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

IFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.