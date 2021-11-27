Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Short Interest Down 97.2% in November

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 11,457.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,740,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,153,000 after buying an additional 8,664,807 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 24,383 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 78,780 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 129,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 64,806 shares during the period.

PLW stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.91. 8,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,508. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.50. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $38.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

