Invesco Ltd. Acquires 2,980,305 Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 180.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,631,861 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980,305 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Alexco Resource were worth $11,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,971,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 33,101 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,527,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after acquiring an additional 722,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXU. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Alexco Resource from $3.90 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Alexco Resource stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. Alexco Resource Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.38 million, a P/E ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 49.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

