Invesco Ltd. Has $12.19 Million Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,537 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.70% of Avanos Medical worth $12,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVNS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,096,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,350,000 after buying an additional 611,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Avanos Medical by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,381,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,602,000 after purchasing an additional 111,696 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,157,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,472,000 after purchasing an additional 235,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Avanos Medical by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,794,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,264,000 after purchasing an additional 107,614 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

NYSE:AVNS opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.45. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens cut Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other Avanos Medical news, Director Patrick J. Oleary purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,505.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.