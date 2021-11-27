Invesco Ltd. Has $12.70 Million Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,855 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.43% of ABM Industries worth $12,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.93. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.37. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

