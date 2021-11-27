Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,918 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Flux Power worth $12,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flux Power by 44.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flux Power by 137.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 48,414 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Flux Power by 34.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 78,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flux Power by 81.4% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after buying an additional 593,666 shares during the last quarter. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flux Power alerts:

FLUX stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Flux Power had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLUX. Zacks Investment Research raised Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.