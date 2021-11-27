Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,854 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Sally Beauty worth $11,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBH. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth $104,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

In related news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.31. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.