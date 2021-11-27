Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.2% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $391.20 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $294.78 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $379.15 and a 200-day moving average of $364.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

