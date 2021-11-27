IQE (LON:IQE) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

IQE plc (LON:IQE) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 60 to GBX 50. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. IQE traded as low as GBX 34.10 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 34.60 ($0.45), with a volume of 4691306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.50).

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IQE. Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on shares of IQE in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on IQE from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other IQE news, insider Carol Chesney purchased 20,000 shares of IQE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £7,600 ($9,929.45).

The company has a market cap of £277.64 million and a P/E ratio of -346.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 46.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

