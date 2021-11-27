IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IQEPF. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of IQE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of IQE in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $0.75.

Shares of IQEPF opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. IQE has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64.

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

