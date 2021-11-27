iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.11.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IQ. OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQ stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.54. 8,287,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,479,875. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.81.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.