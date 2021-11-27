iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 60,105 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $76.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average of $75.44. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

