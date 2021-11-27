iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Sold by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF makes up 3.0% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned about 2.00% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $17,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000.

INTF opened at $28.66 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.