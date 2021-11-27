iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Short Interest Update

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a decrease of 85.5% from the October 31st total of 509,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ INDY traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $49.38. The company had a trading volume of 71,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,704. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.87 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average is $49.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

