iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital trimmed its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,716 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,461,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,345,000 after acquiring an additional 471,308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,269,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,525,000 after buying an additional 294,688 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 503.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 68,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,546,000 after buying an additional 61,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 347.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 56,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 43,790 shares in the last quarter.

IDV opened at $29.97 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.15.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

