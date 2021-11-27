Israel Discount Bank’s (ISDAY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Israel Discount Bank (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of ISDAY opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average is $51.68. Israel Discount Bank has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $60.61.

Israel Discount Bank Company Profile

Israel Discount Bank Ltd. is a bank which engages in providing comprehensive banking services through a network of branches in Israel, direct banking services, and digital banking. It operates through the following segments: Household, Private Banking, Minute Businesses, Small Businesses, Medium Businesses, Large Businesses, Institutional Bodies, Financial Management, and Other.

