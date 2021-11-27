Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Director Purchases $2,080,000.00 in Stock

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Director Douglas L. Braunstein bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $2,080,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TALK opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85. Italk Inc has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

Get Italk alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Italk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Italk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,310,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Italk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,301,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in Italk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Italk by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TALK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup downgraded Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Italk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.37.

About Italk

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Italk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.