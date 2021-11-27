ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of ITT by 125.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth $190,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $99.02 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.54 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average of $94.51.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 38.43%.

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.