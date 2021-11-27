Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Down 87.0% in November

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the October 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IZOZF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. 28,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,696. Izotropic has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70.

Izotropic Company Profile

Izotropic Corporation, a research and development company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes next generation 3D breast CT imaging technology for the earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

