Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target Raised to $161.00 at Robert W. Baird

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $161.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.09.

Shares of J opened at $145.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.58. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $149.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,890,000 after buying an additional 92,684 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,907,000 after acquiring an additional 408,849 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,659,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,799,000 after acquiring an additional 31,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,262,000 after acquiring an additional 96,378 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,481,000 after acquiring an additional 504,294 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

