Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target Raised to $162.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $156.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on J. Raymond James initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.09.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $145.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.58. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,581,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,890,000 after acquiring an additional 92,684 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

