JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JD. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.83.

Shares of JD stock opened at $88.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.30 and its 200-day moving average is $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. JD.com has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JD.com will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 83.3% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in JD.com by 42.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

