JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.040-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$206 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.68 million.JFrog also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.000-$0.010 EPS.

Shares of FROG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,436. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.02 and a beta of 0.73. JFrog has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $73.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.27.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.57.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $6,331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in JFrog by 29.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in JFrog during the third quarter worth $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in JFrog by 22.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in JFrog by 147.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

