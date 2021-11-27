Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Joby Aviation Inc. is involved in developing all-electric aircraft for aerial ridesharing. Joby Aviation Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners, is based in SANTA CRUZ, Calif. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18. Joby Aviation has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. 29.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Joby Aviation

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

