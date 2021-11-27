John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDGJF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of WDGJF stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

