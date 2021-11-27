JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Price Target to GBX 275

Ninety One Group (LON:N91) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 275 ($3.59) in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s current price.

Shares of N91 stock opened at GBX 245.80 ($3.21) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 257.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 244.31. Ninety One Group has a one year low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a one year high of GBX 299 ($3.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

