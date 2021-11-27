JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Price Target to GBX 275

Ninety One Group (LON:N91) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 275 ($3.59) in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s current price.
Shares of N91 stock opened at GBX 245.80 ($3.21) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 257.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 244.31. Ninety One Group has a one year low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a one year high of GBX 299 ($3.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Ninety One Group Company Profile
