JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers GAP (NYSE:GPS) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $39.00.

GPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on GAP from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on GAP from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.47.

NYSE:GPS opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.64%.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in GAP by 215.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 600,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after buying an additional 1,121,931 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of GAP by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,673,000 after acquiring an additional 848,404 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of GAP by 688.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,418,000 after acquiring an additional 763,357 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in GAP by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,718,000 after acquiring an additional 666,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in GAP by 376.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 581,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

