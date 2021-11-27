Juggernaut Tops One Day Volume of $2.20 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 27th. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $39.92 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001835 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00044476 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.78 or 0.00234233 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00088600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

