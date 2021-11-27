Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Receives GBX 9,165.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,184.20 ($119.99).

JET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £111 ($145.02) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £105 ($137.18) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock traded down GBX 92 ($1.20) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 5,087 ($66.46). 270,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,434. The stock has a market cap of £10.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,599.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,182.26. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of GBX 4,952.29 ($64.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,204 ($120.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

