JustBet Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 27.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. JustBet has a total market cap of $927,687.00 and approximately $115,042.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00064720 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00078905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00104512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.96 or 0.07490013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,104.62 or 1.00227942 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

