Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $181.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to post sales of $181.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.81 million and the lowest is $181.00 million. Kaman reported sales of $185.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year sales of $715.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $714.90 million to $716.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $754.32 million, with estimates ranging from $750.70 million to $757.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kaman.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $179.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.29. 184,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,698. Kaman has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $59.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Kaman’s payout ratio is 727.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kaman by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kaman by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kaman by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kaman by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Kaman by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaman (KAMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.