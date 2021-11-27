KeyCorp Weighs in on Central Garden & Pet’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $739.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $45.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.96. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average is $46.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,516,000 after purchasing an additional 194,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,261,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,850,000 after purchasing an additional 467,143 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,139,000 after purchasing an additional 153,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,360,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,696,000 after purchasing an additional 74,389 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 867,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

