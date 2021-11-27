Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will report sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. Keysight Technologies posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $8.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.37. The company had a trading volume of 809,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,327. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $118.04 and a fifty-two week high of $200.76.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

