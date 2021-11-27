Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Given New $189.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $179.00 to $189.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Shares of KEYS opened at $191.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.37. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $118.04 and a 12-month high of $200.76.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

