KG&L Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 737,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,251,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 25.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 836,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,835,000 after purchasing an additional 171,949 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Albemarle by 45.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,182,002. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALB opened at $266.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.28. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $130.76 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.19, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALB. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.15.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

