KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 222.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average is $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.07.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

