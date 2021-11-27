Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

KMP.UN opened at C$22.83 on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$16.85 and a 1-year high of C$23.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.16.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMP.UN. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$23.75 target price on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.50.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.