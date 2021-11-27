Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.32 Million

Analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) will report $16.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.51 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $36.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.93 million to $36.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $127.24 million, with estimates ranging from $114.54 million to $139.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1,207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 424.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

KNSA stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.65. 244,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,353. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $802.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of -0.07.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

