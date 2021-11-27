Klimatas (KTS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $27.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 57.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $9,896.35 and $27.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

