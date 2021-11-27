Knights Group (LON:KGH) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Knights Group (LON:KGH) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knights Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 495 ($6.47).

Get Knights Group alerts:

Shares of LON KGH opened at GBX 402 ($5.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £335.49 million and a P/E ratio of 98.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 416.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 414.57. Knights Group has a 1-year low of GBX 355.15 ($4.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 472 ($6.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.